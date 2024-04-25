CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.13-20.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion. CACI International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.130-20.580 EPS.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $17.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.61. The company had a trading volume of 157,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CACI International has a twelve month low of $293.69 and a twelve month high of $403.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CACI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.