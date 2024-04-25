BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases $92,895.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 5,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $92,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,726,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937,730.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 12,299 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $206,746.19.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,899.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gould bought 4,275 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $70,452.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 991 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,103.75.

Shares of BRT opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $327.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

