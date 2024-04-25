BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 5,503,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

