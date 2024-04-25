Bfsg LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Aflac by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 295,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,463. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

