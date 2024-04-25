Bfsg LLC Sells 71 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 71,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $493.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

