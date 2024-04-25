Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 1,267 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intel were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 355,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 107,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $35.11. 59,756,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,138,848. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

