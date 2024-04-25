Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,371,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,182 shares.The stock last traded at $4.09 and had previously closed at $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,793,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 169,784 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.