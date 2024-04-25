Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $236.75 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

