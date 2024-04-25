Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.94

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 1222138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.