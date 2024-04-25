Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.790-0.810 EPS.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.24. 2,194,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,969. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.