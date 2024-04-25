870 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Prudential Financial
In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.84. 175,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Prudential Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.
Prudential Financial Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential Financial
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.