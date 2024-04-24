Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $10.75 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

