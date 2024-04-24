Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. 8,552,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

