Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 451.9% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 49.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. 2,632,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.