Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAN opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.