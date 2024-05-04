Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,973 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $29,551.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,842,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,256,447.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 65,673 shares of company stock valued at $665,497 over the last ninety days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.