Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.16) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 386.25 ($4.85).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.35) on Friday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

