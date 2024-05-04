Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NOM stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

