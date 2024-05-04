Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAZ stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

