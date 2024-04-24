WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$246.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$244.00 to C$246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.92.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Trading Up 0.6 %

WSP traded up C$1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$214.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$217.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$198.92. The stock has a market cap of C$26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$166.75 and a 52 week high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.9537594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.