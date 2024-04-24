W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

