Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,756. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

