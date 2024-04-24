Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.09. 127,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 54,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Valeo Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.30 million.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

