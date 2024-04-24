Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $870,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.