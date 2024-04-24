Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 826 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $577.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,106 shares of company stock worth $92,729,716 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

