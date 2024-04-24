Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,061 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Wingstop worth $42,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Wingstop by 93.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 21.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 20.8% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 13.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 53,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $364.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.19.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.