SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,154. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.16.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

