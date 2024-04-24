Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 24th (CX, ENPH, ENQ, HCP, IBTX, IEX, LSXMA, MMSI, SLAB, SRDX)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 24th:
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $92.00 price target on the stock.
EnQuest (LON:ENQ) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
