Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Spotify Technology Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 7.0 %

SPOT stock traded down $21.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.78. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $319.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.42.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

