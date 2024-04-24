Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,162 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after buying an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

