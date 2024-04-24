Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,589 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

