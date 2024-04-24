FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Issued By Zacks Research

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 200.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

