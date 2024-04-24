Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

DD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

