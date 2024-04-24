Research Analysts Offer Predictions for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $7.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.41. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$107.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$110.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.52. The stock has a market cap of C$8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 2.08. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$88.61 and a 52-week high of C$121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.26.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -59.34%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

