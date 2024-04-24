Raymond James Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$22.75 to C$21.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.88.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
