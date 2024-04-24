Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Raised by Analyst

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cimpress by 7.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 24.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 26.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,348. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

