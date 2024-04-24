Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,560,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.98. 277,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,363. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.04 and its 200-day moving average is $198.36. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

