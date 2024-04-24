Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in argenx by 5.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in argenx by 96.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 41.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.16.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $377.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.33. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

