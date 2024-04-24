Larson Financial Group LLC Has $393,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $182.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.23.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

