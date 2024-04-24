Jennison Associates LLC Has $38.49 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,580,191 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Kosmos Energy worth $38,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,700,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 69,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

KOS opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

