JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading 4.2% Higher

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.58. 5,297,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 14,557,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $114,009,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

