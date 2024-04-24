Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.89. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

