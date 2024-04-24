Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

