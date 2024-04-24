Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ISDR opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Issuer Direct worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
