Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISDR opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 4,131 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,905.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 27,743 shares of company stock worth $330,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Issuer Direct worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.