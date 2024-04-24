StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Leju has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $9.84.
Leju Company Profile
