StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Leju has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

