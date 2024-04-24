FY2024 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Lifted by Wedbush

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $13.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.65. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $148.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

