IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.
Shares of IDEX stock traded down $7.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.30. The stock had a trading volume of 374,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
