IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $7.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.30. The stock had a trading volume of 374,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.78.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

