Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,034,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,646. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.41.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.