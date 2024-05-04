The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,860 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.