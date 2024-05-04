Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Posts Earnings Results

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ:NHTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 14,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,801. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Health Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Further Reading

